Beach to Bay 2017 traffic changes you should know about

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 2017 Beach to Bay Relay Marathon kicks off Saturday and starting at 4 a.m., the City will implement the following traffic plan around town.

Parts of southbound Park Road 22 between Access Road 6 and the JFK Causeway will be reduced to one lane, and parts of northbound Park Road 22 between the JFK Causeway to Waldron Road will have a shoulder closure.

Northbound NAS Drive between the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi south gate and Waldron Road will have a shoulder closure.

Northbound Ocean Drive between Sand Dollar Boulevard and Buford Street will be reduced to one lane.

Northbound and southbound Shoreline Boulevard between Buford Street and Coopers Alley will be closed until after the event.

Some side streets along the route will be closed.

Roads will be reopened to traffic immediately following the race, except for the Shoreline Boulevard closure, which will remain until the event is over.

Drivers should expect delays or seek alternate routes Saturday.

For more information about the Beach to Bay Relay Marathon, visit www.beachtobayrelay.com.

© 2017 KIII-TV