Before-and-After: The Comanche Street bridge removal

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you're traveling down the Crosstown Expressway this week, you'll notice it looks a lot different. In just two nights over the weekend, crews brought our bulldozers and cranes to completely remove the Comanche Street bridge.

3News checked it out Monday. Here are the photos before construction and after:

The work began Friday night with the removal of the section of bridge that went over the northbound lanes of the Crosstown Expressway. The following night they finished the job and removed the other half.

A widened version of the bridge will be rebuilt in order to fit with the upcoming new Harbor Bridge project. Before that begins though, crews have more work to do on the next bridge over Crosstown -- the Lipan Street bridge.

The Lipan Street bridge will be removed permanently.

