CCRTA: Track Your Bus

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Want real-time bus location and route information from the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority? Look no further!

Corpus Christi's Regional Transportation Authority offers real-time vehicle location information and route schedules right at your fingertips on your computer or mobile device.

Track your bus in the map below (to view on a mobile device, click here):

For more information on bus routes and schedules, click here.

