Cement truck loses control, crashes off southbound I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Emergency crews were called to the Seabreeze Senior Apartments Thursday morning after a cement truck ran off southbound I-37 and ended up in a ditch behind the complex.

The cement truck was traveling southbound on I-37 when the driver got cut off taking the Lantana exit, leaving the freeway and entering a ditch near the Seabreeze Senior Apartments. No citations were given.

Traffic from Highway 358 is being diverted to the Lantana exit. Avoid the area if possible.

