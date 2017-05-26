DPS troopers patrolling traffic this Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Memorial Day weekend has officially begun, which means many will be hitting the roads for holiday travel. It also means more Department of Public Safety troopers will be on patrol.

DPS troopers will join law enforcement agencies to look for intoxicated drivers, distracted drivers and those who disobey the speed limit, seat belt and other traffic laws.

Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney went Live along SPID with more details about what State Troopers will be looking for.

