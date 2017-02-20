Driver injured after hitting median on Highway 358

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A driver was traveling eastbound on Highway 358 at around 7 a.m. Monday when police said she made an unsafe lane change and crashed into the median, causing her truck to go airborne, landing in the westbound lanes of the highway.

The truck was struck by a white sport utility vehicle after landing on the other side of the highway.

Police said the driver of the truck was cited for making an unsafe lane change. She was taken to the hospital. Two children in her vehicle, eight and nine years old, were not injured.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle was not injured in the crash. Police said rain may have played a role in the accident.

(© 2017 KIII)