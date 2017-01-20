Driving Smart: Decrease distractions while driving

When you’re behind the wheel of a car, distraction is something to avoid.

Each year, more than 3,000 motorists are killed and more than 400,000 are injured in crashes involving distracted drivers. Overall, distracted driving is implicated in one out of every five traffic collisions. Those figures are even higher for teens.

It’s hardly surprising these days, what with everything from smartphone apps to text messages to in-car multimedia systems competing for your attention.

Ironically, while a full three quarters of drivers support bans on handheld devices, half still reported answering incoming calls, and 25 percent to placing calls.

And don’t kid yourself with the ol’ hands-free excuse. Studies have shown that hands-free calling and voice-to-text are just as distracting or more so than handheld devices.

Remember, just because an automaker put a feature in your car, it doesn’t mean it’s safe to use while driving.

Here’s a checklist of things to do to decrease distractions while driving:

• Adjust your seats, headrests, vehicle controls and mirrors, and fasten your seatbelt, before moving.

• Keep tempting distractions like your phone outta sight, outta mind and outta reach.

• Enter your destination in the navigation system or consult your directions before driving.

• Avoid eating or drinking.

• No texting, phone calls, photos or Pokemon Go.

