Driving Smart: Tips to Help Keep Car Thieves Away

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Statistics show holiday car thieves are busiest at the end of the year and with the holiday season in full swing, it's important to take precaution.

Matt Schmitz of Cars.com shares how to keep your car out of the hands of thieves in this week's segment of Driving Smart.

It may be the holiday season, but auto thieves don't take a holiday.

So while you're stealing a kiss under the mistletoe, they may be stealing your car right from under your nose.

Among major American holidays, the end of the year is crunch time for crooks.

In 2015, Christmas Eve ranked No. 4 with nearly 2,100 stolen cars reported. And New Year's Eve ranked No. 2 with more than 2,200.

But thieves do seem to want some time off: Compared with the daily average for the year, Christmas Day and New Year's Day were fairly quiet.

Thanksgiving also ranks relatively low, but Black Friday, while NOT a holiday, was a bargain-shopping bonanza for car thieves, who scored hot deals on 2,244 cars — outpacing the No. 1 car-theft holiday, Halloween.

After decades of steady decline, auto theft is on the rise as thieves find clever ways of cracking your car's anti-theft technology.

But a little common sense still goes a long way:

• Keep your car locked when unattended and never leave the key or fob inside as 57,000 people did last year, resulting in a 22-percent spike in theft-by-key.

• Remove anything of value from view, as even an empty backpack looks appealing to a thief.

• Stow packages in the trunk before driving to the next store in case you're being watched.

• And never leave you garage-door opener in the car or program your home address into your GPS system under "home" as it could lead thieves straight to your house.

Follow these tips and your biggest problems this holiday season will be bad fruitcake … and worse sweaters.