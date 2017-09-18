KIII
Fire crews clean fuel spill after truck collision on East Navigation

KIII Staff , KIII 11:23 AM. CDT September 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A collision between an 18-wheeler and a crane truck in the 2100 block of East Navigation backed up traffic along the Joe Fulton Corridor Monday morning.

The crash ruptured the 18-wheeler's fuel tank, spilling diesel all over the roadway. Firefighters were called to the scene to clean the spill.

