Fire crews clean fuel spill after truck collision on East Navigation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A collision between an 18-wheeler and a crane truck in the 2100 block of East Navigation backed up traffic along the Joe Fulton Corridor Monday morning.

The crash ruptured the 18-wheeler's fuel tank, spilling diesel all over the roadway. Firefighters were called to the scene to clean the spill.

