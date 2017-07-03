Fourth of July traffic changes to keep in mind

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - While you're out celebrating the Fourth of July Tuesday, there are some road closures that you might want to keep in mind.

The following traffic changes go into effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Shoreline Boulevard/ Downtown:

Starting at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, northbound and southbound Shoreline Boulevard will be closed between Buford Street and Resaca Street. Northbound Shoreline Boulevard traffic will detour at Buford Street to northbound Water Street. Southbound IH-37 traffic heading to Shoreline Boulevard will detour to southbound Water Street southbound.

Some one-way side streets will be converted to two-way traffic to allow local access to buildings and business. Those streets are Twigg Street, Starr Street, Antelope Street, Lawrence Street, and William Street.

Street parking will not be allowed on both sides of Shoreline Boulevard along the street closures and towing will be strictly enforced.

SEA District:

Starting at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, northbound and southbound Water Street between Fitzgerald Street and Power Street will be closed. Eastbound and Westbound Palo Alto Street between Water Street and Shoreline Boulevard will be closed.

Street parking will not be allowed in and around the street closures and towing will be strictly enforced. Only residential street parking will be allowed those streets.

North Beach:

Starting at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, southbound US-181 will have one lane closure at the North Beach Burleson Entrance Ramp.

The Police Department will provide closures and/or alternate traffic routes after the firework display, if necessary, to move traffic out of North Beach and onto the highway.

Parking in the SEA District and along the Seawall is limited so people are encouraged to use the Park and Ride. Traffic control devices will guide motorists through the road closures.

No parking and tow away zones will be strictly enforced in all areas.

Park & Ride

Thanks to the Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority, complimentary Park & Ride services will be available for the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration 11 a.m. to midnight. The pick up location is Corpus Christi City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street, and the drop off location is at Water and John Sartain streets.

© 2017 KIII-TV