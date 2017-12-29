Free taxi rides home to provided again on New Year's Eve 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Last New Year's Eve, more than 850 people in Corpus Christi took the safe route and took a free taxi home after their night of celebration.

It's a service that will be provided yet again this year thanks to Green-N-Go Cabs, Yellow Cabs, and Andrews Distributing.

A free taxi ride will be provided to those who need it between 9 p.m.-3 a.m. on New Year's Eve. The service is provided with no questions asked aside from your name and home address -- drivers will only take you home, not to another bar or party.

The free rides have been provided for the last nine years and according to Andrews Distributing, the number of people using the service has grown significantly each year. The goal is to let anyone who has consumed alcohol and could be impaired because of it get a safe and free ride home for the night, keeping them out of danger and others as well.

To take advantage of this service, just call or text 361-299-9999 and Green-N-Go Cabs or Yellow Cab will route a cab to you. If you text the number, just enter your name and location. You can text it again to check on your approximate wait time or to cancel the cab if you've found another safe ride home.

It's that easy! However, this community service only works if people know about it, so help spread that word and share this article with your friends!

