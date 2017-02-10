One killed after 18-wheeler crashes, bursts in to flames

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Emergency crews were dispatched Friday morning to the scene of a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on northbound I-37 near Edroy.

According to police, the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. It appears the 18-wheeler left the expressway and hit some cement pillars underneath the overpass, causing the 18-wheeler to burst into flames.

Video courtesy 3News viewer Eric Lee Medina.

