KIII
Close

One killed after 18-wheeler crashes, bursts in to flames

Emergency crews were dispatched Friday morning to the scene of a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on northbound I-37 near Edroy.

KIII Staff , KIII 10:58 AM. CST February 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Emergency crews were dispatched Friday morning to the scene of a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on northbound I-37 near Edroy.

According to police, the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. It appears the 18-wheeler left the expressway and hit some cement pillars underneath the overpass, causing the 18-wheeler to burst into flames.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Video courtesy 3News viewer Eric Lee Medina.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories