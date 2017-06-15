Rising number of traffic fatalities in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - We're barely six months into the year and the number of fatal accidents in Corpus Christi is double what it was last June.

So far this year, there have been 18 fatal accidents around Corpus Christi, which is twice the number of fatal accidents at the same time last year. On Wednesday, the 17th fatal accident happened near Morgan and Baldwin.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson went on a ride-along Thursday with a Corpus Christi Police Department traffic officer to see what is going wrong on our roads and why.

