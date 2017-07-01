Road closures for the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi is reminding residents of the following road closures and no parking areas in preparation for the Mayor’s 4th of July Big Bang Celebration.

No parking areas and road closures will start Tuesday, July 4 at 9:00 a.m.

Shoreline Boulevard/ Downtown:

Starting at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, northbound and southbound Shoreline Boulevard will be closed between Buford Street and Resaca Street.

Northbound Shoreline Boulevard traffic will detour at Buford Street to northbound Water Street. Southbound IH-37 traffic heading to Shoreline Boulevard will detour to southbound Water Street southbound.

Some one-way side streets will be converted to two-way traffic to allow local access to buildings and business.

Those streets are Twigg Street, Starr Street, Antelope Street, Lawrence Street, and William Street.



Street parking will not be allowed on both sides of Shoreline Boulevard along the street closures and towing will be strictly enforced.

SEA District:

Starting at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, northbound and southbound Water Street between Fitzgerald Street and Power Street will be closed. Eastbound and Westbound Palo Alto Street between Water Street and Shoreline Boulevard will be closed.

Street parking will not be allowed in and around the street closures and towing will be strictly enforced. Only residential street parking will be allowed those streets.

North Beach:

Starting at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, southbound US-181 will have one lane closure at the North Beach Burleson Entrance Ramp.

The Police Department will provide closures and/or alternate traffic routes after the firework display, if necessary, to move traffic out of North Beach and onto the highway.

No parking, tow away zones will be strictly enforced in all areas.

Park & Ride

Hours of Operation: Tuesday, July 4 from 11:00 a.m. to Midnight

Pick-Up Locations:

Corpus Christi City Hall: 1201 Leopard St.

Drop-Off Location:

Water Street and John Sartain St.

For more information, click here.

