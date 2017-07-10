Road closures in North Beach area due to Harbor Bridge Project

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Parts of the North Beach area will be closed from now until July 21 as part of the Harbor Bridge Project.

Sections of East Causeway Boulevard, including northbound and southbound lanes, near East Walnut Street will be closed starting Monday through July 21. The closures will last from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day as work is being done, weather permitting.

This will not affect traffic on the Harbor Bridge.

