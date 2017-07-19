Traffic changes as City begins Bond 2014 Ayers Street project

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City announced Wednesday that they will begin Thursday construction on the Bond 2014 Ayers Street Improvement Project, and there are some closures and traffic changes you should be aware of.

Santa Fe Street: Northbound Santa Fe Street traffic will shift onto the southbound lanes and will have one lane in each direction through the intersection.

Ayers Street: Eastbound Ayers Street traffic approaching Santa Fe Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic and left turns onto northbound Santa Fe will be allowed. Eastbound Ayers Street will be closed to traffic from Santa Fe Street to Ocean Drive. Ayers Street traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be one-way from Ocean Drive to Santa Fe Street.

Second Street: Access to Second Street will be through Ocean Drive. Motorists exiting Second Street must turn left onto Ayers Street to Santa Fe Street.

Third Street: Third Street traffic approaching Ayers Street will be reduced to one lane. Through traffic and left turns will be allowed onto Ayers Street.

Remember to use caution when driving through work zones, and expect delays. If possible, seek alternate routes or avoid the area.

