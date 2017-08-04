Traffic changes on Louisiana Avenue for scheduled utility work

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Contractors will be doing utility work on Louisiana Avenue next week and there are some traffic changes you should be aware of.

The work will begin Monday, Aug. 7, and will continue through Friday, Aug. 11, weather permitting. It will be done in two phases.

Phase 1:

North Louisiana Avenue on the east side of Alameda Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic. There will be no closures on South Louisiana Avenue.

Phase II:

North Louisiana Avenue on the east side of Alameda Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic. South Louisiana Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic.

Following Phase II, the traffic control plan will return to Phase 1.

Motorists should expect delays and if possible, seek alternate routes.

