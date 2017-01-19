KIII
Woman dies in fatal collision involving Solid Waste truck

KIII Staff , KIII 11:28 AM. CST January 19, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Department of Public Safety State Troopers were dispatched Thursday morning to a fatal accident involving a City vehicle near the intersection of FM 665 and FM 2292.

Troopers said a sport utility vehicle crashed head-on to a City Solid Waste Department truck. A female in the SUV died at the scene.

3News is on the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

