Woman dies in fatal collision involving Solid Waste truck

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Department of Public Safety State Troopers were dispatched Thursday morning to a fatal accident involving a City vehicle near the intersection of FM 665 and FM 2292.

Troopers said a sport utility vehicle crashed head-on to a City Solid Waste Department truck. A female in the SUV died at the scene.

3News is on the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

