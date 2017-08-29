Flights out of Corpus Christi still affected by Hurricane Harvey

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The impacts of Hurricane Harvey are still being felt at the Corpus Christi International Airport. Flights have resumed, but due to flooding in Houston, many flights have been affected.

Southwest Airlines resumed service in and out of CCIA, but because of the flooding in Houston they are on an irregular schedule. On Tuesday they had flights between Corpus Christi and Dallas, Midland and Atlanta, and they only have one scheduled flight out of Corpus Christi Wednesday morning, bound for New Orleans.

United Airlines has also been affected by flooding at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport, and have not announced when they will be able to resume their regular flight schedule between Corpus Christi and Houston.

On Monday, American Airlines resumed service to DFW.

City officials urge passengers who are scheduled to travel in the next few days to stay in touch with their airline for the latest information.

© 2017 KIII-TV