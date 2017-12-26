Southwest Airlines gate attendant slays 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'

HOUSTON -- For the second time in a week, a Southwest Airlines gate attendant got travelers in the holiday spirit with an amazing rendition of a Christmas classic.

The video above is from Houston's Hobby Airport. Traveler Suzi Pitts sent us this video of a gate attendant nailing every note of "I'll Be Home For Christmas."

Just last week, our sister station WTSP posted video of a Southwest Airlines gate attendant singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." And she, too, absolutely nailed it!

Well done to these two amazing singers, and Southwest Airlines!

