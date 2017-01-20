WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:53PM
83
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi Weather Summary: 83 degrees
Menu
KIII Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Traffic
Driving Smart
Harvey
Sports
Latest Sports
Athlete of the Week
Blitz Band of the Week
Friday Night Sports Blitz
High School Sports
Hooks
IceRays
Islanders
Javelinas
Sportsmanship Awards
Features
3Star Student
Community Calendar
Contests
DIY
Domingo Live!
Food
Hot Jobs
Magnify Money
Military Matters
Oscars
Paws for Pets
Someone to Know
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
© 2018 KIII-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Sean Kelly's Forecast
Chance of showers this afternoon
Published:
8:23 AM CST January 20, 2017
Related Videos
Tornado shelters being prepared along Kansas turnpike
ACCUWEATHER
Which flowers are in bloom during the month of May?
ACCUWEATHER
Alan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
WEATHER
Which flowers are in bloom during the month of May?
ACCUWEATHER
Why mosquitoes are considered the world's deadliest animal
ACCUWEATHER
Alan's Monday Morning Forecast
WEATHER
NASA and ESA join forces to bring Martian samples to Earth
ACCUWEATHER
Sean Kelly
WEATHER
NASA's NEOWISE satellite releases four years of asteroid and comet data
ACCUWEATHER
NASA shares Hubble's impact on technological advances applied back on Earth
ACCUWEATHER
Sean Kelly's Forecast
WEATHER
What are the effects of light pollution?
ACCUWEATHER
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KIII-TV. All Rights Reserved.