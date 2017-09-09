National Hurricane Center: After landfall, Irma moves toward west Florida - 11AM

Hurricane Irma is moving closer to Florida's west coast, bringing the potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds. (Photo: 10Weather)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shifts a possible landfall closer toward southwest Florida, meaning the impacts to Tampa Bay could be less significant.

Still, hurricane-force winds are no joke: life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds remain the likely threats in the coming hours all across Florida's west coast.

Hurricane Irma officially made landfall at 9:10 a.m. at Cudjoe Key. Around that time, there was a reported 106 mph gust at the National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key.

Irma is a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, according to the 11 a.m. Sunday update from the National Hurricane Center. It is moving north at 9 mph and is located about 115 miles south-southeast of Ft. Myers.

Its minimum central pressure is 933 mb.

Numerous hurricane warnings and watches are in effect, including the Tampa Bay region and all of south Florida. This means most people who chose to stay hunkered down at home or in a shelter can expect hurricane-force winds in excess of 74 mph as early as Sunday afternoon.

Gusts to 115 mph -- which is considered a major Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale -- are possible.

Hurricane-force winds in excess of 75 mph are possible all along the west Florida coast, including Tampa Bay. Here's when you can expect the worst of the winds. (Photo: 10Weather)

As Irma's track to shifted west, the impacts to Tampa Bay grew. However, a more eastward track could send the center of the storm over Hillsborough County.

The biggest impacts of this storm will be damaging winds and storm surge. Winds up to 120 mph are possible, especially late Sunday into early Monday morning. So, too, are the possibility of quick spin-up tornadoes.

An 8-10 foot storm surge is possible starting late Sunday into Monday for southwest Florida. About 5-9 feet are possible in Tampa Bay.

