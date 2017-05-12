Alan's Friday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Texas Rangers investigate Bee County death
-
Stolen items found in Orange Grove
-
Hebbronville man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing
-
IWA Falls in Baseball Bi-District
-
Baby recovers after severe brain injury
-
Kingsville Doctor arrested for sexual assault
-
Court Reporter salary raise approved
-
Dad keeps good on disciplinary promise
-
Island Report - Bankruptcy talk
-
Special prom at Carroll High School
More Stories
-
Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's HospitalApr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Fire Crews Investigate Arson CaseMay 12, 2017, 3:54 a.m.
-
"Stamp out hunger" food drive benefits the Food Bank…May 12, 2017, 4:30 a.m.