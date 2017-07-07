Close Alan's Friday Morning Forecast Scattered showers focused along the sea-breeze front for Friday. Less rain, more heat for the weekend. KIII 6:24 AM. CDT July 07, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Rainbow Bridge Health care protest bill Stabbing victim making progress Dallas ambush investigation Barbershop robbery Three Rivers corporal punishment Vibrio victim update Southside auto break-ins Mathis police looking for robbery suspect Inmate escapes Three Rivers prison camp More Stories Iraqi officer: IS launches Mosul counter-attack Jul. 7, 2017, 6:27 a.m. Murder suspect heading to trial Jul. 7, 2017, 4:07 a.m. Second driver in fatal head-on collision near George… Jul. 7, 2017, 3:35 a.m.