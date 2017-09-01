Alan's Friday Morning Forecast
Mainly sunny with 90s for Friday and Saturday. Clouds increase on Sunday as moisture content of the atmosphere goes up. Isolated showers possible on Labor Day. Activity becomes more scattered Tuesday and Wednesday as a cool front tries to work into the
KIII 6:25 AM. CDT September 01, 2017
