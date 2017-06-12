Alan's Monday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police investigate shooting on Marguerite Street
-
BBQ helps raise money for Gabriel Bernal
-
Sean Kelly's Forecast
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Neighbors concerned about Horse's health
-
Young Man Pistol Whipped and Robbed Overnight
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Wrestlers hold matches to benefit charity
-
Victims of rollover accident near George West are in stable condition
-
Construction for Harbor Bridge project begins June 12
More Stories
-
Funeral for slain private investigator, Gabriel…Jun 12, 2017, 3:04 a.m.
-
First Edition's Dr. Is In: Pink EyeJun 12, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
-
Hazmat crews called for strong chemical odorJun 12, 2017, 5:34 a.m.