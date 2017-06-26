Alan's Monday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arrests Made during Brawl
-
Southwest emergency landing
-
Indian Point accident
-
Sad day for family gets worse when dogs go missing
-
Suspect arrested in boat tragedy charged
-
Texas Body Painting Festival
-
The Ultimate Mattress Upgrade Under $200 - The Deal Guy
-
Homers Power Hooks Past Frisco
-
K9 Coach: Finding a Pet Sitter
-
67 King Mustangs Honored
More Stories
-
Adopt Sabrina on Paws for PetsJun 26, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
-
Father finds out son is still alive after burying…Jun 26, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
-
Cinderella School of Dance makes preparations for recitalJun 26, 2017, 7:32 a.m.