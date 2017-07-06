Alan's Thursday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Reward increased for person who buried dog alive
-
Southside auto break-ins
-
Family of drowning victim speaks
-
Parents fight for change after death at daycare
-
Fans for friends impact
-
McHugh Impressed with 2nd Rehab Start
-
Island Report - Independence Day on the Island
-
Synthetic marijuana bust
-
Cyclist for a cause
-
Delay of the Big Band
More Stories
-
Placenta pills could harm your baby, CDC warnsJul. 6, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
-
Trump, on eve of Putin meeting, says 'nobody really…Jul. 6, 2017, 5:00 a.m.
-
Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsensJul. 6, 2017, 3:11 a.m.