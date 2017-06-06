Alan's Tuesday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies from vibrio after going into Gulf
-
Pirates' Coach Alaniz Looking to Expand Championship Pedigree
-
Woman accidentally run over by vehicle at beach
-
Local dispatcher in need of liver
-
CHRISTUS Spohn Beeville gets new President
-
Mayra Zamora featured artist at the Tejano Civil Rights Museum
-
650 mile Uber ride from DFW to Nashville might be farthest ever
-
Fire destroys Premont home
-
Texas Privacy Act Raising Concern Across State
-
Sean Kelly's Forecast
More Stories
-
Offensive to drive ISIS from Raqqa 'capital' in Syria beginsJun. 6, 2017, 7:10 a.m.
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-tripJun. 6, 2017, 6:43 a.m.
-
Government contractor accused of leaking info to…Jun. 6, 2017, 5:22 a.m.