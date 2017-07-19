Alan's Wednesday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victim of Corban Drive shooting identified
-
A look at Andre Jackson, suspect in murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores
-
Seniors flock to get National Park Pass senior pass
-
Whataburger order tents
-
Multi-million dollar verdict handed down in accident at Calallen Walmart
-
Aggressive driver causes I-37 accident
-
Teacher gets Vibrio and shares his Road to Recovery
-
KIII Live Stream
-
Portland man indicted over charges that he killed his father
-
First day of school for London ISD
More Stories
-
Man suffers 3rd degree burns in early morning apartment fireJul 19, 2017, 4:41 a.m.
-
Trump had second conversation with Putin in GermanyJul 18, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
Oakley, Ray-Ban, Nike and summer's best sale on sunglassesJul 18, 2017, 7:40 a.m.