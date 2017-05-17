Bill's Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States crown
-
Local tax business raided by authorities
-
Man sues woman for bad date
-
West Oso princpal on paid administrative leave
-
Refugio County sheriff's deputies discover 600 lbs. of marijuana
-
Local Judge accused of road rage incident
-
Robstown teacher on paid administrative leave
-
Brawl erupts during Arlington High graduation ceremonies
-
Port Aransas community sees growth
-
Mother's day wishes from U.S.S. Carl Vinson
More Stories
-
Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's HospitalApr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Judge Guy Williams involved in past road rage casesMay 17, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
-
Municipal court judge placed on leave for not being…May 17, 2017, 11:56 a.m.