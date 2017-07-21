Bill's Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Jurnee Simpson's letter to businesses
-
Seniors flock to get National Park Pass senior pass
-
Diabetes in pets - special report
-
Sinton robbery arrest
-
School district discipline
-
Feria de las Flores
-
Robstown man killed in motorcycle crash
-
Fairview assault victim speaks
-
Multi-million dollar verdict handed down in accident at Calallen Walmart
-
The Best Unlocked Smartphone Sale - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Robstown's The Outlets pleased with first months of businessJul 21, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
-
Coastal Bend business leaders testify for and…Jul 21, 2017, 6:11 p.m.
-
Patient speaks out about Doctor's arrestJul 21, 2017, 6:09 p.m.