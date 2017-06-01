Flooding hits multiple parts of Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Flash Flood Warning was issued until 2:15 p.m. Thursday in Corpus Christi as heavy rain hit the area, causing several parts of town to flood.

Rising waters around the Nueces County Courthouse has vehicles with water halfway up their doors. Other areas experiencing flooding include the North Beach area and areas along Leopard near City Hall.

A 3News viewer sent in video of flooding along Leopard Street.

3News watched as goods had to be transferred from one armored vehicle to another due to the flooding at the Nueces County Courthouse.

