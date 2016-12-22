Local Weather Forecast

Thursday: Temperatures will begin near 60 this morning under cloudy skies and patchy mist/drizzle. A weak front will ease in and stall out over the area later this morning. As this happens, light showers will be possible. Best shot for rain will be in the morning/early afternoon. Temperatures stay in the mid 60s today with a north breeze at 7-14 mph.



Thursday Night: Overnight lows settle in the upper 50s and low 60s under continued cloud coverage. Some passing showers will be possible overnight. Winds from the north at 5-10 mph.



Looking Ahead: Clouds will persist on Thursday with only stray showers in the forecast. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a warm up in store for the holiday weekend. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s, approaching 80 on Christmas Day. Winds will pick up from the southeast around 15-25 mph on Sunday. It will not feel like winter this weekend. Rain chances increase into early next week with temperatures staying in the mid 70s through Wednesday.

Alan Holt



