Funnel cloud spotted in San Patricio County near Mathis

(Photo: Raymond Flores)

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The National Weather Service says they have had reports of a funnel cloud spotted along US 181 in San Patricio County. 3News viewer, Raymond Flores sent us a photo of the funnel cloud. He snapped it while driving along Violet Road in the Annaville area.

Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a special weather statement just before 12 p.m. Monday. The statement confirms the sighting along US 181 a few miles east of Mathis. Radar was showing a few spot showers in the area over San Patricio County.

Experts say there could be more funnel clouds spotted as the atmosphere is favorable for development. Most will dissipate very quick. The National Weather Service says you should seek shelter if a funnel cloud does reach the ground.

© 2017 KIII-TV