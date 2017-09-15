A glimpse of AEP Texas' work during the Harvey recovery

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Throughout the Harvey recovery effort, American Electric Power Texas has been working around the clock to restore electricity to affected areas.

Their work is not complete, but on Thursday they released some numbers further detailing their efforts.

Since AEP Texas linemen arrived on scene to begin their work, 549 downed transmission structures have been replaced; 5,500 distribution poles have been replaced; power has been restored to 219,000 customers; and more than 3 million feet of transmission and distribution conductor (power line) has been replaced (that's about 712 miles).

At the peak of their work, AEP Texas had 5,600 full-time employees on the job.

In a Facebook post Thursday, where these numbers were shared, AEP Texas stated, "Thank you to everyone for your support through the Hurricane Harvey restoration effort. We are not done - we will continue to work until we restore electricity to everyone who can take power."

A huge Thank You to AEP Texas from us here at Kiii-TV!

