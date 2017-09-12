Art Museum of South Texas helping Rockport Center for the Arts

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Art Museum of South Texas is reaching out to lend a hand to the Rockport Center for the Arts by holding an internationally recognized exhibit -- Birds in Art.

Rockport's Center for the Arts was one of the many buildings destroyed when Hurricane Harvey made landfall more than two weeks ago. Organizers with the Center said they are thankful for the Art Museum of Corpus Christi's help in their time of need.

"I immediately reached out to Joe Shank and he extended his incredible arm of friendship, and it is because of that relationship that we are going to be able to host Birds and Art here in Corpus Christi at this fabulous facility," said Luis Perone of the Center for the Arts.

The exhibit has been in the works for several years. It opens Sept. 28 at the Art Museum of South Texas.

