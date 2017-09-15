Before-and-after satellite images show coastal change due to Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - New before-and-after Landsat satellite images released this week by the U.S. Geological Survey show coastal change and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in the Coastal Bend and southern Houston areas.

While the change is not dramatic, USGS notes that shoreline retreat along barrier islands caused by Harvey's storm surge is apparent in the Landsat images of the Coastal Bend. Landsat 8 captured the before image Aug. 19, and Landsat 7 acquired the after image Sept. 12, with changes to the coastline still visible 18 days after the storm hit.

You can view the Coastal Bend Landsat images here.

WATCH: Aerial view or Aransas Pass Harvey damage, Aug. 27

However, images of southern Houston shwo dramatic changes due to flooding along the Brazos river. The USGS said a streamgage on the Brazos near Rosharon showed that the river peaked at 52.65 feet, about 10 feet above flood stage, on Aug. 29. Even with scattered clouds in the Landsat images, the extent of the flooding is evident.

You can view the southern Houston Landsat images here.

WATCH: Aerial view of Harvey flooding in Houston area

Landsat is a joint effort of both USGS – ran by the Earth Resources Observation and Science Center – and NASA. USGS conducts Landsat operations and NASA develops and launches new satellites that meet science requirements. In addition to imagery of natural hazard events, Landsat provides valuable data for land use research.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 KIII-TV