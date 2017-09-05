Bishop Mulvey discusses Diocese response to Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Bishop Michael Mulvey addressed the media Tuesday to let people know how the Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi is responding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and how they are encouraging others to help.

The Bishop first spent time thanking all of the City and County officials, first responders, and volunteers for all of their efforts helping people get back on their feet.

"First of all, my heart and prayers go out to all those affected by the hurricane," Mulvey said.

Mulvey said he toured devastated areas like Rockport and Aransas Pass, and that the Diocese had received many requests from people wanting to know how they can volunteer. The Bishop created a disaster coordinator position in the Diocese in order to reach out and partner with agencies that are helping.

"We are planning for a long-term recovery. We don't see this being over with two weeks," said Deacon Mark Arnold, Disaster Coordinator for the Diocese. "We do know all the major entities who are here now will not be with us anymore. The partnerships we are forming, we want to continue to maintain those."

Catholic Charities has already received more than 12,000 pounds of food and 2,300 cases of water. What they are really stressing a need for is for people to donate gift cards for gasoline.

You can call Catholic Charities at 361-884-0651 for more information. Also, if you want to help by volunteering your time, email rlongoria@diocesecc.org.

© 2017 KIII-TV