Clinic serving Aransas Pass area 24-7

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - As you might imagine, Hurricane Harvey knocked out medical services in the hardest hit areas, and damage at the hospital in Aransas Pass left residents with no emergency room within 30 miles.

However, some Dallas doctors have now set up a new clinic where it is needed most, and if patients can’t pay, the services are free.

“We just opened our doors over here at the beginning of August,” said Dr. Carrie de Moor, CEO of Code Three Emergency Partners, a brand new urgent care clinic that has seen a good share of emergencies in just the last week.

“50 patients already so far this morning,” De Moor said. “As people start coming back into town and get hurt. We're taking care of walking wounded. We're taking care of anything thats an emergency.”

They've even got an outdoor walk-up immunization desk for tetanus shots.

Inside, only two exam rooms are up and running. The rest of the building is still being worked on in hopes of opening that section of the building as soon as possible.

“We built this facility actually because we knew this was an underserved community to begin with, and now we're the only ones left standing in this general vicinity and the county to take care of anybody,” said Dr. De Moor.

The two-room clinic is staffed with several ER doctors equipped with X-ray, ultrasound and a lab, all up and running thanks to generators and a caring staff.

Code Three doctors will be open 24-7, and regardless of a patients ability to pay, no one will be turned away.

