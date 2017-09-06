Corpus Christi Mayor establishes Hurricane Harvey relief fund

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb has established a fund through the Coastal Bend Community Foundation in an effort to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The donations will be tax deductible and will be given to several communities along the Coastal Bend in Nueces, San Patricio, Bee, Refugio and Aransas counties.

The funds will be dispersed to government entities and non-profits with a focus on community infrastructure and revitalization. They may also go to qualified entities that can then provide funds to individuals in need.

The Mayor said he is happy to work with donors to make sure the funds get to an area or focus of their choice.

To donate, you can make a check out to "Mayor's Hurricane Harvey Fund" and mail it to either of these two addresses:

Coastal Bend Community Foundation

615 Upper North Broadway, Suite #1950

Corpus Christi, TX 78401



Mayor Joe McComb

P. O. Box 1689

Corpus Christi, TX 78403

You can also donate online here.

