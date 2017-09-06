Corpus Christi Mayor establishes Hurricane Harvey relief fund

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb has established a fund through the Coastal Bend Community Foundation in an effort to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The donations will be tax deductible and will be given to several communities along the Coastal Bend in Nueces, San Patricio, Bee, Refugio and Aransas counties.
The funds will be dispersed to government entities and non-profits with a focus on community infrastructure and revitalization. They may also go to qualified entities that can then provide funds to individuals in need.
The Mayor said he is happy to work with donors to make sure the funds get to an area or focus of their choice.
To donate, you can make a check out to "Mayor's Hurricane Harvey Fund" and mail it to either of these two addresses:Coastal Bend Community Foundation
615 Upper North Broadway, Suite #1950
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Mayor Joe McComb
P. O. Box 1689
Corpus Christi, TX 78403
You can also donate online here.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs