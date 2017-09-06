Cotten's BBQ feeds AEP crews in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The past few weeks have seen many local businesses shut down because of Hurricane Harvey. That includes a popular barbecue restaurant with deep roots in South Texas.

Mike Cotten's BBQ in Portland had to close its doors briefly to repair damage caused by Harvey, but that didn't slow them down. They have reopened and are right back to feeding the Coastal Bend.

With two restaurants in the area, Mike Cotten knows a thing or two about BBQ.

"We were out of power for about five or six days over there, so I lost a lot of product in the walk-in coolers, and my big sign out front was completely out," Cotten said. "We found it scattered 360 around the building."

Cotten and his team grabbed what food he had and traveled to Port Aransas, and for the past seven days they have been serving hot food to AEP crews.

"They need to eat, because they're working really hard," Cotten said.

While barbecue is king in Texas, there were some other options on the menu this week.

"We actually had some lasagna out here one day," Cotten said. "Just trying to mix it up for these guys. They don't want the same thing everyday. We just try to keep them happy."

Cotten said he will bring food to Port Aransas as long as there are crews working there. In the meantime, you can still find his famous brisket with or without the welcome sign in Portland. Also, Cotten's other location in Calallen is also open for business. That one was not damaged by the storm at all.

© 2017 KIII-TV