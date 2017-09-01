Disaster relief organization delivering hot meals to those in need

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A week has gone by since several people in the Coastal Bend lost power, and many are still without it. In cities that have been greatly affected like Rockport, Port Aransas and Aransas Pass, residents have likely not had a hot meal for days.

Luckily, many organizations are stepping up to the plate to end hunger during these difficult times.

More: How you can help the community of Port Aransas

The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief gathered at the Annaville Baptist Church Friday cooking meals to distribute in hard hit cities. They have partnered with the Red Cross to make sure no one is hungry.

"We honk our horn and put our sign out saying, 'Hey! Hotdogs, chili dogs!' and they come running," said Pat Stehly, a volunteer and driver for the Red Cross.

Stehly's day consists of loading up an emergency response vehicle with piping hot meals, then driving around and stopping by temporary shelters.

"It's an honor to help these people," Stehly said, trying to stay cool in the South Texas heat.

According to Kitchen Manager Joe Vich, they have served more than 11,000 meals in just two days, and they will be doing this work for a minimum of three weeks, serving over 120,000 meals.

"This is just an amazing partnership that we have here," Vich said.

It takes a lot of teamwork and all hands on deck. Cooking in 100-degree weather isn't easy, but the volunteers with both organizations are glad to help.

"It's a great team and we're excited we're getting meals out," he added.

Ray Schwertner with the SBTC is orchestrating the collecting, cooking and distribution, getting out two hot meals a day -- lunch and dinner.

"We got here on Tuesday to set up," Schwertner said.

He said there are people from all over the U.S. gathering to help residents in need, a hard but rewarding task for all.

"It's a blessing. It's a gift," Schwertner said. "It's a blessing to help people through an organized effort."

For the next three weeks, you can find these hardworking volunteers baring the heat to feed those who may no longer be able to provide for their families. If you or someone you know is interested in helping or donating, visit redcross.org for more information.

© 2017 KIII-TV