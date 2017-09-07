Fire stations nationwide donate t-shirts to Coastal Bend firefighters

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas State Fire Marshal Chris Connealy asked fire departments around the country to help out those in the Coastal Bend who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey.

10 days later, he had more shirts than he could carry from fire stations nationwide.

Connealy delivered the boxes of shirts to the Corpus Christi Fire Department headquarters Thursday so that our firefighters will have something to wear.

"They're coming from all over," CCFD Captain James Brown said. "There's 60 boxes full of shirts and they donated them to firefighters affected by Hurricane Harvey, and they may not have the shirts to wear right now."

The fire department said they appreciate the donations, but ask that anyone else interested in donating or volunteering wait until help is asked for.

