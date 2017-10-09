First FEMA modular home moved to site in Rockport

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - The first FEMA modular home for Coastal Bend residents affected by Hurricane Harvey was delivered to a site in Rockport Monday.

Some 29 mobile housing units are being stockpiled at the Fulton Airport so they can be passed out by FEMA quickly.

They're actually single-wide modular homes and the first one was placed on a lot Monday morning by a contractor.

Connie Wallingford, who lost her home in the storm, said a home like that can mean the world to her and her neighbors.

"A new lease on life," Wallingford said. "I mean there's a lot of people that no way can they afford to rebuild, and the hope that this gives them is tremendous."

FEMA is working with the Texas General Land Office to distribute the modular homes. Contractors will do everything to make the modular homes ready to live in.

Mike Koerner, the director of long term recovery for Aransas County, said he is glad the homes have started arriving before a drastic change in weather that could catch people out in the cold. He said 13,000 county residents have applied for help from FEMA and many of those are for housing assistance.

The first FEMA home was moved to the Copano Heights neighborhood west of the I-35 bypass.

For people like Wallingford, there's no other choice.

"I saw the one trailer come in today that's as you described, a modular home. And maybe more are coming and... who knows," Wallingford said.

If you still need housing assistance it's not too late to apply. Go to the FEMA center on North Austin Street and get the process started.

© 2017 KIII-TV