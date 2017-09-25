Hawaiian fifth-graders write song of support for Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A group of fifth-grade students Kamehameha Schools-Hawai’i studying hurricanes decided they wanted to do more than just learn, but also wanted to figure out how they could help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

So along with making posters and sharing information about preparing for hurricanes and nationwide fundraising efforts, students in class 5B decided to write a song for the people in Texas who were affected by the storm.

The students' activities were detailed in their class blog: "The team decided that we could share information with our individual Ohana (families) on how to make monetary donations to help, BUT together, we could send our message to the people of Texas…through mele (song)."

And the "mele" they wrote, "Nā Kau A Kau", was posted there as well in hopes of having their message spread to Texas.

In a separate video posted to the blog, a student named Anna explains that the lyrics "E kūpa'a nō nā kau a kau" means "Stand strong through all seasons."

Here are the lyrics in full:

The people of Texas

Passionate and strong

So courageous so kind

Les us help you along.

Chorus:

He leo aloha nō kēia

E mālama nō 'oukou

E pili mau i ke Akua

E kūpa'a nō nā kau a kau

The people of Texas

Standing strong through the pain

Seeking shelter from rising waters

There is no one to blame

Chorus:

He leo aloha nō kēia

E mālama nō 'oukou

E pili mau i ke Akua

E kūpa'a nō nā kau a kau

O people of Texas

The lone star will rise

Persevere and be brave

Lift your eyes to the skies

Chorus:

He leo aloha nō kēia

E mālama nō 'oukou

E pili mau i ke Akua

E kūpa'a nō nā kau a kau

E kūpa'a nō nā kau a kau

E kūpa'a nō nā kau a kau

Translation of the Chorus:

This is a voice of love

Please take care and

Stay close to God

Stand strong in all seasons

