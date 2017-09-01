How you can help the community of Port Aransas

(Photo courtesy: Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce)

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - As residents of Port Aransas work to rebuild their town during daylight hours, as per the City curfew prompted by the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce is working with City officials to get the help to those who need it most.

At the Port Aransas Community Center on North Alister, Chamber officials have a running list of places to send volunteers willing to work, as well as a list of items that they know the community needs, a version of which can also be found on the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce website.

Included in the list are items like clothing, home goods, furniture and transportation, but perhaps the most important item on the list of needs is volunteers.

The Chamber put out a call for volunteers Friday on their Facebook page, requesting volunteers with equipment like chainsaws, front end loaders, masks, rakes, shredders, roll-off trash containers, compactors, etc.

Port Aransas Chamber CEO Jeff Hentz said the volunteers can just show up to the community center, which will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. However, volunteers should try and show up between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. because of the city curfew, which only allows people to be out and about during daylight hours.

The Chamber has also set up an official Port Aransas Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, where you can make a monetary donation online.

