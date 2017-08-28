'I'm so proud to be a Texan': Gov. Greg Abbott commends Harvey recovery effort

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives briefing at the State of Texas Emergency Command Center at DPS headquarters in Austin as they monitor Hurricane Harvey Sunday afternoon August 27, 2017. (Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Serving as a rallying cry to get Texans back on their feet after Hurricane Harvey, Gov. Greg Abbott said no one does it better when it comes to helping each other.

But it will take a lot of work in the days, weeks and even months ahead.

This only is the beginning of officials' response to the storm after it made landfall last week, said Abbott during a news conference Monday, Aug. 28. Search and rescue still is ongoing along the coastal bend of Texas to save lives -- that's goal No. 1, Abbott said.

Secondly, officials are working to make sure people have basic necessities.

Work to restore power has been happening since the weekend, with AEP announcing a goal of 95 percent power restoration by 10 p.m. Wednesday. Areas hit hardest by Harvey -- Rockport, Port Aransas, Fulton, Woodsboro, Port Lavaca, Lamar and Bayside and others -- likely will have power restored past midweek.

"There are responses that are taking place very swiftly," Abbott said.

There are two immediate resources available for people looking for assistance for food, housing, legal, medical or other issues. Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA for more.

Photos: Severe damage in Port Aransas

Food and water will be provided to anyone who needs it, and every county that has people in need will get those resources. More than 8,500 federal officials organized by FEMA are on the ground helping with the distribution of 2 million liters of water and 2 million meals.

Porta Potties have been a big request, and Abbott said they'll be in the area Tuesday.

Abbott declared a state disaster declaration in 54 counties throughout Texas, and 18 of them are qualified to be a federal disaster declaration to get FEMA assistance.

They are the following:



1. Aransas

2. Bee

3. Brazoria

4. Calhoun

5. Chambers

6. Fort Bend

7. Galveston

8. Goliad

9. Harris

10. Jackson

11. Kleberg

12. Liberty

13. Matagorde

14. Nueces

15. Refugio

16. San Patricio

17. Victoria

18. Warton



"Texas helping Texans, that is what we do as a state and I don't think anybody does it better," Abbott said. "Knowing who we are and what we are, I know we’ll get though this even stronger."

