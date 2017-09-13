Ingleside ISD announces opening date for students to return to school

Damage from Hurricane Harvey seen from Ingleside, Texas. (Photo: KIII)

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Ingleside ISD students impacted by Hurricane Harvey are one step closer in getting back to the classroom. Superintendent Troy Mircovich says the district is ready to open up the schools to return students on Thursday, September 21.





This will allow district officials to count the number of students enrolled in Ingleside and determine how many displaced students they will legally be able to accept. Mirkovich says enrollment for displaced students could happen as early as the following Monday, September 25.





This coming on the same day the Gregory-Portland ISD has announced they have reached capacity for student enrollment. So far they have taken in more than 1,700 students that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Representatives from GPISD say they have closed registration until further notice. Below is a list of districts that are currently accepting displaced students.

Corpus Christi ISD 801 Leopard St. | Corpus Christi, TX 78401 Phone: 361-695-7200 Website: http://www.ccisd.us/ Sinton ISD 322 S. Archer Ave. | Sinton, TX 78387 Phone: 361-364-6800 Website: http://www.sintonisd.net/ West Oso ISD 5050 Rockford Dr. | Corpus Christi, TX 78416 Phone: 361-806-5900 Website: http://www.westosoisd.net/ Odem-Edroy ISD One Owl Square | Odem, TX 78730 Phone: 361-368-8121 Website: http://www.oeisd.org/ Tuloso-Midway ISD 9760 La Branch | Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Phone: 361-241-5836 Website: https://tmisd.us/ Calallen ISD 4205 Wildcat Dr. | Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Phone: 361-242-5600 Website: http://www.calallen.k12.tx.us/ Flour Bluff ISD 2505 Waldron Road | Corpus Christi, TX 78418 Phone: 361-694-9000 Website: http://www.flourbluffschools.net/

