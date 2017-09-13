Ingleside ISD announces opening date for students to return to school

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Ingleside ISD students impacted by Hurricane Harvey are one step closer in getting back to the classroom. Superintendent Troy Mircovich says the district is ready to open up the schools to return students on Thursday, September 21.
This will allow district officials to count the number of students enrolled in Ingleside and determine how many displaced students they will legally be able to accept. Mirkovich says enrollment for displaced students could happen as early as the following Monday, September 25.
This coming on the same day the Gregory-Portland ISD has announced they have reached capacity for student enrollment. So far they have taken in more than 1,700 students that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
Representatives from GPISD say they have closed registration until further notice. Below is a list of districts that are currently accepting displaced students.
Corpus Christi ISD
801 Leopard St. | Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Phone: 361-695-7200
Website: http://www.ccisd.us/
Sinton ISD
322 S. Archer Ave. | Sinton, TX 78387
Phone: 361-364-6800
Website: http://www.sintonisd.net/
West Oso ISD
5050 Rockford Dr. | Corpus Christi, TX 78416
Phone: 361-806-5900
Website: http://www.westosoisd.net/
Odem-Edroy ISD
One Owl Square | Odem, TX 78730
Phone: 361-368-8121
Website: http://www.oeisd.org/
Tuloso-Midway ISD
9760 La Branch | Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Phone: 361-241-5836
Website: https://tmisd.us/
Calallen ISD
4205 Wildcat Dr. | Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Phone: 361-242-5600
Website: http://www.calallen.k12.tx.us/
Flour Bluff ISD
2505 Waldron Road | Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Phone: 361-694-9000
Website: http://www.flourbluffschools.net/
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs