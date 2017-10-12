'Hawkeye' donates $20,000 to Driscoll Children's Hospital

Jeremy Renner and his daughter Ava.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Driscoll Children's Hospital has received some financial help from the Avengers to help cover some of the costs incurred by the hospital during Hurricane Harvey.

The money came from actor Jeremy Renner, best known for his role as Hawkeye in "The Avengers" franchise. Renner raised the funds by asking his fans to make donations to the hospital as part of a contest for an Avengers set visit.

"As a father I can think of no better way to give back, to show support and love than to a child. I hope this donation to Driscoll Children's Hospital on behalf of myself, my daughter Ava and my fans help ease some of the suffering and hardship that Hurricane Harvey inflicted. Much love to you all and hoping for a very speedy recovery," Renner said.

Driscoll Children's Hospital's Vice President of Development Martha Avery said the money will help offset the cost of evacuating 16 NICU babies from the Coastal Bend before Hurricane Harvey.

Renner is also known for his appearances in the "Mission: Impossible" series and films like "The Hurt Locker," "The Town," and "The Bourne Legacy."

